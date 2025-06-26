Yemen Will Soon Turn Pride of “Israel’s” Aircraft into Source of Mockery

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen announced that it is working to upgrade the country’s air defense systems amid repeated "Israeli" attacks, vowing that they will soon turn the pride of the enemy’s aircraft into a source of mockery.

Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said on Friday that there would soon be good news about the "Israeli" enemy’s aircraft involved in the aggression against Yemen.

“You will soon receive, God willing, good news about the Zionist enemy aircraft used in the aggression against our country,” Al-Mashat said in a statement to Yemen News Agency [SABA].

He added, “Our Armed Forces, particularly our air defenses, will soon turn the enemy’s aircraft into a source of ridicule.”

“For the safety of air and maritime navigation in the areas of our Armed Forces’ operations, we have issued directives to designate the paths used by the Zionist enemy to attack our country as dangerous zones for all companies,” he stressed.

He said Yemen’s Armed Forces are capable of dealing with hostile “Israeli” aircraft without causing any harm to air or maritime navigation.

Al-Mashat stressed that for their own safety, airlines must avoid routes used by "Israel" to strike Yemen.

The Arab country has been repeatedly struck by "Israel" over the past weeks. Yemen says "Israeli" warplanes carry out the attacks by hiding behind civilian aircraft to avoid air defense systems.