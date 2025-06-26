- Home
Elon Musk Says Black Eye Came from Son, Jokes He Was “Nowhere Near France”
By Staff, Agencies
Elon Musk appeared at the White House on Friday with a noticeable black eye, sparking curiosity during his farewell press conference alongside President Donald Trump.
Musk, wrapping up his 130-day stint as a “special government employee” leading the Department of Government Efficiency, addressed the injury with humor.
The billionaire explained that the black eye came from playfully roughhousing with his 5-year-old son, “Lil X.” “I said go ahead and punch me in the face—and he did,” Musk said with a laugh. President Trump added, “X could do it… I didn’t notice it, actually.”
Musk also quipped that he “wasn’t anywhere near France,” poking fun at a recent viral moment involving French First Lady Brigitte Macron, who was seen shoving President Emmanuel Macron’s face during a public event.
The press conference marked the end of Musk’s temporary role in government, closing out a high-profile chapter in his already eventful career.
