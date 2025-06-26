MSF: US-’Israeli’ Gaza Aid Plan Is Catastrophic, Inhumane

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary-General of Médecins Sans Frontières [Doctors Without Borders], Christopher Lockyear, issued a scathing rebuke of the US-"Israeli" Gaza Humanitarian Organization, labeling its aid distribution operation a “catastrophic failure” and a tool of forced displacement under a false humanitarian guise.

Following reports of chaos during an aid drop in Rafah that left dozens injured, Lockyear said that Palestinians, cut off from food, water, and medical supplies for nearly three months, are being herded behind fences to await minimal aid, in conditions that echo “inhumane treatment by 'Israeli' authorities for over 19 months.”

According to Lockyear, the US-"Israeli" mechanism fails to deliver food where it is most urgently needed. Instead, supplies are channeled into zones predetermined by "Israeli" forces, often inaccessible to Gaza’s most vulnerable, such as the elderly and disabled.

“This is not relief, it is manipulation,” he said, describing it as a calculated attempt to “simulate compliance with humanitarian law while deepening civilian suffering.”

Lockyear dismissed claims that aid restrictions are needed to prevent diversion as “baseless.”

He explained that MSF teams have been treating patients since the beginning of the war and have witnessed firsthand the widespread deprivation and urgency for supplies.

He further highlighted the systematic throttling of the aid process itself, stating that "Israel" frequently allow small batches of humanitarian convoys to cross into Gaza, only to stop them arbitrarily inside the border. This deliberate bottleneck, he warned, denies essential care to women, children, and the medically vulnerable.

The MSF chief’s remarks echo calls from international legal experts who argue that such manipulative aid practices may amount to violations of international humanitarian law and contribute to war crimes in Gaza.

MSF reported that the total siege imposed on Gaza has depleted food, fuel, and medical supplies, with the organization now facing critical shortages of pain medications, treatments for chronic diseases, antibiotics, and essential surgical equipment, according to the statement.