- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Receives UN Official: Meeting Tackled “Israeli” Attacks, Risks of Escalation
folder_openLebanon access_time 26 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
As part of ongoing coordination meetings, the Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, Hajj Wafiq Safa, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
The meeting addressed UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and current developments in South Lebanon.
Discussions also covered recent events along the Blue Line, the repeated “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon, the risks of potential escalation, and the importance of adhering to the UN resolution in order to maintain regional stability.
Comments
- Related News