Ashoura 2025

 

Hezbollah Receives UN Official: Meeting Tackled “Israeli” Attacks, Risks of Escalation

26 days ago
By Staff

As part of ongoing coordination meetings, the Head of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, Hajj Wafiq Safa, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The meeting addressed UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and current developments in South Lebanon.

Discussions also covered recent events along the Blue Line, the repeated “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon, the risks of potential escalation, and the importance of adhering to the UN resolution in order to maintain regional stability.

