“Israeli” Drone Strike Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen

“Israeli” Drone Strike Martyrs New Lebanese Citizen
By Staff

Mohammad Ali Jamoul, 33, was martyred at Saturday dawn, as a result of a direct strike by an “Israeli” drone while he was driving along the Deir al-Zahrani–Nabatieh road near the pedestrian bridge. He was on his way, as usual, to perform the dawn prayer at his hometown’s mosque.

Jamoul, whose brother was previously martyred in the battles of Yahmar al-Shaqif during the 66-Day Wa, was martyred instantly in the strike.

The attack occurred amid intense overflight by “Israeli” reconnaissance drones and Apache helicopters in the region’s airspace, marking an unprecedented incursion into this geographic depth and a blatant violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

