Macron Warns of Possible Sanctions Against “Israeli” Settlers Over Gaza Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that France may impose sanctions on "Israeli" settlers if the entity in "Israel" does not lift its blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

During a press conference in Singapore on Friday, Macron emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is becoming “untenable.”

“If there is no response in the coming hours and days in line with the humanitarian situation, we will have to harden our collective position,” Macron said, adding that sanctions against "Israeli" settlers are under consideration.

He urged the international community not to remain passive in the face of widespread hunger in Gaza, which has been under siege by "Israel" for nearly three months.

In response, the "Israeli" Foreign Ministry accused Macron of launching a political “crusade” against the entity, following his suggestion that European countries should consider a firmer stance.

Meanwhile, criticism is mounting against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], a US-backed and "Israel"-approved initiative aimed at delivering aid. Reports from Al Jazeera and humanitarian groups claim the GHF is ineffective and potentially dangerous, with "Israeli" forces firing on Palestinians trying to access aid at GHF distribution centers.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] reported it has been blocked from delivering essential aid from its Amman warehouses. Current estimates suggest that at least 20% of Gaza’s population is on the brink of starvation.

France and Saudi Arabia are preparing to co-host a UN conference from June 17–20 focused on "Israel’s" security and the potential recognition of a Palestinian state.

Germany has also indicated it may reassess weapons shipments to "Israel" based on whether the regime’s actions in Gaza align with international law. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Friday that any further arms deliveries would depend on legal reviews of the situation.

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel’s" military campaign has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 54,249 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.