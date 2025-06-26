Meddling, Provocative: Cuba Reprimands US Diplomat Amid Rising Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement of protest against the head of the United States mission to the island, criticizing his “meddling” and “provocative” behavior since his arrival late last year.

In a news release published on Friday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said Michael Hammer, a career diplomat, has been “irresponsibly” inciting Cuban citizens to act against the government.

“By inciting Cuban citizens to commit extremely serious criminal acts, attacking the constitutional order, or encouraging them to act against the authorities or demonstrate in support of the interests and objectives of a hostile foreign power, the diplomat is engaging in provocative and irresponsible conduct,” read the statement.

It added that the immunity enjoyed by an American diplomat could not be used as cover for his misconduct, contrary to the sovereignty and internal order of the country before which he is accredited.

The statement added that the US official had violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and also the agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations signed between the two governments.

Hammer has traveled to several Cuban cities in the past weeks where he has held meetings with anti-government opposition leaders. During his visits, he incited the opposition to do acts of civil disobedience and violence.

At a press conference in Miami, Florida, Hammer revealed that the White House aims to apply new measures to tighten the decades-long blockade slapped on Cuba.

In recent months, there have also been signs that Trump plans to return to the “maximum pressure” campaigns that typified foreign policy during his first term.

Hammer had also recently signaled that new sanctions were on the way for the island.