Trump Says Elon Musk “Not Really Leaving” DOGE, Will Continue Advising White House

By Staff, Agencies

During an Oval Office appearance on Friday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that Elon Musk is stepping away from government work, stating that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is "really not leaving" the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] and will "be back and forth" because the initiative is “his baby.”

Although Musk officially concluded his role as a Special Government Employee [SGE] this week, he affirmed that he would remain a close advisor to the president and visit the White House periodically. "This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk said, claiming the DOGE initiative would grow in both strength and influence throughout the US government.

Musk's remarks came amid a relatively friendly press event, with few challenging questions. One reporter asked if it was harder to run DOGE or reach Mars. Musk sidestepped a question about alleged drug use, instead criticizing The New York Times and bureaucracy in general, calling it “banal evil” and “largely uncaring.”

Criticism from figures like Bill Gates has mounted in recent months. Gates accused Musk of “trafficking in evil,” referencing budget cuts under DOGE that have impacted global health initiatives like USAID. “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates told The Financial Times.

Trump was also questioned about his recent tariffs and their potential impact on Tesla. He dismissed concerns, saying, “He’s going to end up building his car here,” implying Musk would shift more manufacturing to the US. “You build a car, make it in America,” Trump added, noting that automakers must produce fully domestically by next year.

Musk did not comment directly, though Tesla currently manufactures 60–75% of its vehicles in the US and Canada, with factories across several states. Some key components, such as batteries for cheaper models, are still sourced from China. Tesla recently pulled its Model S and Model X from the Chinese market due to tariff pressures.

Musk’s role as an SGE began after Trump’s inauguration, allowing him to serve up to 130 days per year in government while maintaining private sector leadership. His departure from DOGE was confirmed by the White House and came without a personal conversation with Trump.

Initially pitched as a plan to cut $2 trillion in government spending, DOGE has since revised its savings estimates to around $150–175 billion. Some of the claimed cuts are disputed, especially those tied to canceled programs predating DOGE. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projects that Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion due to broad tax cuts.

In a recent interview, Musk criticized the bill, stating, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both.”

Musk indicated that while his formal role has ended, he may still contribute to DOGE occasionally. However, with Tesla’s falling sales, ongoing issues at his companies, and his stated intention to refocus on X, xAI, and Tesla, he now plans to “spend 24/7 at work and sleep in factory rooms.”