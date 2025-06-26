“Israel” Receives 800th US Arms Shipment as Gaza War Enters 600th Day

By Staff, Agencies

As the war in Gaza reached its 600th day, “Israel” marked its 800th weapons airlift from the United States since October 7, 2023, along with 140 maritime shipments.

The continued flow of US arms has sparked renewed criticism, with many asserting that Washington bears significant responsibility for the mass casualties and destruction, equating its support to direct complicity in what numerous observers describe as genocide.

US President Donald Trump recently issued a public statement urging “Israel” to halt its military campaign in Gaza. However, critics argue that Trump’s rhetoric is hollow, pointing out that his administration has accelerated arms transfers despite his stated concerns. Observers suggest the dissonance between his words and actions undermines any genuine intent to de-escalate the crisis.

Reports also indicate a deterioration in Trump’s relationship with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Once staunch allies, the two leaders are now said to be drifting apart, with mainstream media outlets increasingly questioning Netanyahu’s political standing in Washington amid his ongoing legal troubles and war conduct.

To date, the US has sent approximately 90,000 tons of weaponry to “Israel” — averaging more than 1.5 deliveries per day — enabling the military assault that has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The United States remains the largest arms supplier to “Israel,” providing roughly two-thirds of its total weapons imports. Germany supplies nearly all the remaining third. Despite growing pressure within the European Union to impose an arms embargo, Berlin recently declared it would not support such a measure, drawing further international criticism.