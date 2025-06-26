Judge Rules in Favor of Harvard University Keeping Its International Students

By Staff, Agencies

US district judge Allison Burroughs ruled to uphold the terms of a temporary restraining order [TRO], which froze the Department of Homeland Security's [DHS] revocation of the university’s student and exchange visitor Program [SEVP] certification Program.

This process enables universities to enroll foreigners, and preserved the status of international students.

The news came as Harvard’s Class of 2025 was assembling for commencement exercises. The order grants relief to around 7,000 international students - a quarter of Harvard’s student body - whose lives have been thrown into limbo over the last few weeks.

“Harvard will continue to take steps to protect the rights of our international students and scholars, members of our community who are vital to the University’s academic mission and community - and whose presence here benefits our country immeasurably,” Harvard said in a public statement about Thursday’s court decision.

Burroughs indicated that she will issue a longer-term hold while litigation continues. This would enable international students, staff, and faculty to continue to study and work at the Ivy League school. The TRO will stay in place until a broader injunction is agreed upon. The next hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Meanwhile, US consulates and embassies were instructed on Friday to comb the social media accounts of Harvard visa applicants for any traces of antisemitism, in what the State Department is calling a pilot Program that could be rolled out at other colleges across the country.

A cable sent out and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio late on Thursday, and obtained and first reported on by POLITICO, says consular officers should undertake “a complete screening of the online presence of any nonimmigrant visa applicant seeking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose”.

While the policy will largely impact students, it will also include faculty members, researchers, staff members and guest speakers at Harvard.

The Trump administration suspended new appointments for student visa applicants on Tuesday because it was considering expanding social media vetting of all foreign students applying to US colleges.

Increased social media vetting already existed but was previously used for existing students who may have participated in protests against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Before the SEVP revocation, the Trump administration appeared to waver on its initial decertification, potentially on procedural grounds.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday it would now give Harvard University a 30-day response time to prove it meets the requirements of the SEVP Program.

After 30 days, the DHS could still revoke Harvard’s SEVP certification if it still claims that Harvard broke the law, unless a preliminary injunction is granted.

The New York Times reported last week that the administration is poised to cut all remaining federal contracts with Harvard, which are estimated to be worth $100m.