RSF Attacks Kill Civilians, Shut Down Hospitals in Sudan

folder_openSudan access_time 26 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Six people were killed and others injured after Rapid Support Forces shelled two hospitals and residential areas in El Obeid, North Kordofan, according to a Sudanese military source.

The administration of Al-Daman Hospital, which was hit by the shelling, announced it was suspending operations "until further notice," while doctors are working to contain a cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed alarm over the attack, calling for an immediate end to assaults on health facilities and urging the protection of all medical infrastructure and workers.

A cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly in Khartoum as doctors struggle to treat patients amid severe supply shortages, a collapse of the health sector, and the accelerating spread of the disease.

Dr. Hamad Adel from Doctors Without Borders told AFP from Bashair Hospital, "We're using every available means to contain the spread and treat infected patients."

Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee's Sudan director, Atezaz Yousuf, warned that the country is on the brink of a comprehensive public health catastrophe, as the UN World Food Programme announced that one of its facilities had been hit and severely damaged by repeated shelling from the Rapid Support Forces.

