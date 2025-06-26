EU: China-Russia Ties Threaten Global Order

By Staff, Agencies

European leaders visiting Asia this week issued strong warnings about what they perceive as growing strategic alignment between China and Russia, framing it as the world’s most pressing geopolitical challenge.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “It is the greatest challenge of our time,” referring to deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

She warned that joint efforts to revise the global security architecture should alarm the international community.

Kallas accused China of actively supporting Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine, claiming that 80% of dual-use goods aiding Moscow’s war machine originate from China.

Western officials also allege that China has supplied critical technologies, such as drones, and has worked in tandem with Russia on cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

“If you are worried about China, you should be worried about Russia,” Kallas emphasized, pointing to what she sees as interlinked threats.

In a similar vein, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued warnings on Friday regarding what he perceived as China’s growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific.

He also claimed that Beijing is preparing to shift the regional balance of power through force, which reflect Washington’s continued drive to militarize the Indo-Pacific under the pretext of "deterrence."

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth alleged that China was "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific."

He accused Beijing of seeking to "dominate and control" the region, while claiming that the Chinese military is actively "training every day and rehearsing for the real deal" in reference to Taiwan.