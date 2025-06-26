Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

EU: China-Russia Ties Threaten Global Order

EU: China-Russia Ties Threaten Global Order
folder_openInternational News access_time 26 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

European leaders visiting Asia this week issued strong warnings about what they perceive as growing strategic alignment between China and Russia, framing it as the world’s most pressing geopolitical challenge.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “It is the greatest challenge of our time,” referring to deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

She warned that joint efforts to revise the global security architecture should alarm the international community.

Kallas accused China of actively supporting Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine, claiming that 80% of dual-use goods aiding Moscow’s war machine originate from China.

Western officials also allege that China has supplied critical technologies, such as drones, and has worked in tandem with Russia on cyberattacks and acts of sabotage.

“If you are worried about China, you should be worried about Russia,” Kallas emphasized, pointing to what she sees as interlinked threats.

In a similar vein, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued warnings on Friday regarding what he perceived as China’s growing military presence in the Asia-Pacific.

He also claimed that Beijing is preparing to shift the regional balance of power through force, which reflect Washington’s continued drive to militarize the Indo-Pacific under the pretext of "deterrence."

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth alleged that China was "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific."

He accused Beijing of seeking to "dominate and control" the region, while claiming that the Chinese military is actively "training every day and rehearsing for the real deal" in reference to Taiwan.

China global dominance EuropeanUnion UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
EU: China-Russia Ties Threaten Global Order

EU: China-Russia Ties Threaten Global Order

26 days ago
Trump To Macron: Close the Doors!

Trump To Macron: Close the Doors!

26 days ago
Europe Confronts ’Israel’ Over Gaza, but Action Still Remains Stalled

Europe Confronts ’Israel’ Over Gaza, but Action Still Remains Stalled

27 days ago
US Treasury Secretary: Trade Talks with China Stalled

US Treasury Secretary: Trade Talks with China Stalled

27 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot