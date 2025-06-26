- Home
Cuba Accuses US Envoy of Violating Diplomatic Norms, Issues Warning
By Staff, Agencies
Cuba’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it has formally warned US Chief of Mission Mike Hammer over what it described as “disrespectful conduct” and “interventionist” behavior, which has long-standing tensions between Havana and Washington.
According to the ministry, Hammer encouraged “Cuban citizens to commit serious criminal acts, attack the constitutional order, or encourage them to act against the authorities.”
Cuban officials stress this behavior violates the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
“The immunity he enjoys as a representative of his country cannot be used as cover for acts contrary to the sovereignty and internal order of the country to which he is accredited, in this case Cuba,” the ministry stated.
Hammer, who has been stationed in Cuba for the past six months, has visited several regions across the island.
His meetings with political dissidents and critics of the Cuban government have drawn increasing scrutiny from both authorities and the public, who accuse him of attempting to incite unrest.
While the Cuban government has voiced criticism for months, this is the first formal warning issued to the US diplomat.
