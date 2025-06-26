Bulgaria Faces Protests as Euro Adoption Nears Approval

By Staff, Agencies

As Bulgaria approaches expected approval from Brussels to adopt the euro in June, public opposition has surged, sparking nationwide protests and debate over the future of the country’s national currency, the lev.

“If Bulgaria joins the eurozone, it will be like boarding the Titanic,” said Nikolai Ivanov, a retired senior official, during a protest in Sofia calling on the government to abandon its euro plans.

Public anxiety has grown steadily since the start of the year, with demonstrators demanding a national referendum. Many are haunted by memories of the country’s 1996–1997 financial crisis, when inflation soared above 300% and 14 banks collapsed.

Recent polls show nearly half of Bulgarians oppose euro adoption, and the movement has reignited Eurosceptic sentiment. In some demonstrations, protestors have even waved Russian flags, a symbol of defiance against Brussels.

The protests have been amplified by misinformation and conspiracy theories. On social media, unfounded claims have circulated, including allegations that “Brussels will confiscate your savings to finance Ukraine” once the euro is introduced.

The far-right Vazrazhdane party has led much of the resistance, organizing protests across the country and planning another large demonstration in Sofia this Saturday.

The party has used the issue to galvanize its base, especially in rural areas and small towns where skepticism of international institutions runs deep.

President Rumen Radev added momentum to the anti-euro movement by supporting a referendum proposal earlier this month.

He accused the government of failing to protect “the most vulnerable” from potential economic shocks tied to the currency switch.