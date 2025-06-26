Yemeni Ballistic Missile Targets “Israel’s Ben Gurion” Again

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces [YAF] announced that it has launched fresh retaliatory operations against "Israeli" targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the ongoing aggression against the people of Gaza.

The YAF said in a statement on Monday morning that the missile force of the YAF carried out a specific military operation targeting Ben Gurion airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation successfully achieved its objective, causing millions of herds of usurping “Israelis” to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three military operations targeting three vital "Israeli" enemy targets in the areas of Yaffa, Ashdod, and Umm Al-Rashrash in the occupied Palestine using three drones, the statement said.

The YAF also said they are working to impose a complete ban on air traffic at “Ben Gurion” airport, saying that the remaining airlines that have not yet complied with the ban should take this into consideration to preserve the safety of their aircraft and customers.

“Our operations, with trust in Allah and reliance on Allah, will not cease until the aggression against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on them is lifted,” they stated.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces warned all companies investing in the occupied Palestine to take the warning seriously and leave as quickly as they can.