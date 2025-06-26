- Home
Trump Promotes Claim Biden Was Replaced by ‘Robotic Clone’
By Staff, Agencies
US President Donald Trump has shared on social media a claim that his predecessor, Joe Biden, was secretly executed and replaced by a “robotic entity.”
The original post, published by an anonymous user on Saturday afternoon, included a link to an article alleging that Biden’s family feared they were “running out of time to exploit” the former president following his cancer diagnosis.
“There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference,” the message read. Trump reposted it on his Truth Social platform hours later without comment.
Biden, who has shown signs of cognitive decline for years, abruptly withdrew his candidacy from the 2024 presidential race after a disastrous debate performance that alarmed the Democratic Party.
Republicans have long accused Democratic leadership of covering up Biden’s mental and health issues during his presidency and reelection campaign.
In their recently released book, Original Sin, journalists Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios detailed how Biden’s staff worked to conceal his decline from the public. The authors claimed that a “Politburo” of Biden’s family members and close aides were the real decision-makers during his term in office.
