Al-Mashat Warns Firms Investing in “Israel” to Heed Yemen’s Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, has issued a stern warning to all companies investing in the "Israeli" entity, urging them to take Yemen’s warning seriously and withdraw immediately, as the environment has become increasingly unsafe.

On Saturday, a source in Yemen’s Ministry of Defense warned foreign investors and companies in the "Israeli" occupying entity to "leave immediately".

"Foreign investors and companies operating in the Zionist entity should leave immediately, as the environment will not be safe," the source told SABA news agency, adding, "It is best to do so while the opportunity remains."

In his statement to SABA, Al-Mashat cautioned that any company choosing to remain in "Israel" after this warning must assume full responsibility for that decision and any resulting losses.

"We may take additional measures in the coming days if needed, which would place investing companies in 'Israel' at real and significant risk," he cautioned, adding that “ignoring Yemen’s warnings means betting on a volatile situation that could carry heavy consequences.”

Al-Mashat also condemned the "Israeli" occupation entity, saying that Netanyahu doesn't care about investor interests, gambling with their safety to serve its own agenda, and that an entity that neglects its own captives' lives won't protect foreign companies or investments.

He added that Yemeni authorities would soon announce a departure deadline for affected companies to minimize harm and avoid collateral damage.

He warned that consequences may not be limited to operations inside "Israel" but could extend to investments abroad if the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] escalate.

Al-Mashat concluded by noting that some companies had already begun moving their assets in response to earlier warnings and advised others to act swiftly before it was too late.