Imam Khomeini’s Legacy Commemorated in India on 36th Passing Anniversary

By Mufeed Rizvi

India – June 1, 2025: Marking 36 years since the passing of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the life and legacy of Imam Khomeini were commemorated in a solemn gathering titled Yaad-e-Imam-e-Rahil at Kesar Baug Hall. The event drew a significant and diverse audience, including religious scholars, students, community members, and women — for whom special seating and facilities were arranged.

The event reflected the gravity and emotional depth of the occasion, paying tribute to the enduring principles Imam Khomeini stood for: justice, resistance to oppression, Islamic unity and spiritual revival. A central theme throughout the gathering was his pivotal role in the Iranian Revolution and the formation of an Islamic Republic rooted in the values of the Quran and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt.

A heartfelt highlight of the evening was a group performance by over 50 children, who rendered the moving anthem Salam Farmande. Their spirited recital invigorated the gathering, symbolizing the transmission of Imam Khomeini's ideals to future generations.

Several renowned scholars addressed the audience, including Maulana Haider Abbas, Maulana Sayyed Mohammed Askari, Maulana Husain Mahdi Husaini and Maulana Hasnain Rizvi Kararvi. Their speeches highlighted various dimensions of Imam Khomeini’s personality — his unwavering stand against tyranny, his deep-rooted connection to Islamic teachings, and his advocacy for Muslim unity and independence. They emphasized how his message continues to resonate in today's socio-political landscape and urged the audience to carry forward his legacy through principled leadership and moral integrity.

An impactful audio-visual presentation offered a chronological journey through Imam Khomeini’s life, covering his early years, opposition to the Pahlavi monarchy, the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and his role in inspiring global Islamic awakening. The presentation provided the audience with a deeper understanding of the historical events that helped shape modern Islamic political thought.

The event concluded with collective prayers and a reaffirmation of the commitment to uphold the principles championed by Imam Khomeini. The strong turnout, emotional tributes and thoughtful programming all served to underline the enduring relevance and influence of his legacy more than three decades after his passing.