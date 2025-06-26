“Israel” Continues Attacking Lebanon: Two Martyrs, One Injured

By Staff

Two Lebanese were martyred and one injured as a result of the “Israeli” occupation’s attacks that targeted residential areas and civilian vehicles in southern Lebanese villages.

Several civilians narrowly escaped direct targeting attempts.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center [PHEOC] at the Ministry of Health announced, in a statement, that two people were martyred in a drone strike carried out by a hostile drone targeting a motorcycle in Arnoun, Nabatieh District.

In a separate statement, the PHEOC confirmed that another individual lost his life in a drone strike targeting a car on the Debel Road in Bint Jbeil District.

Moreover, a citizen was injured in another “Israeli” raid targeting a civilian car in the town of Beit Lif, also in Bint Jbeil District, according to a statement from the PHEOC.

Additionally, an enemy reconnaissance drone dropped a sound bomb near a civilian on the town of Ramyeh, in the Bint Jbeil District, without causing injury.

In Hula, in Marjayoun District, two civilians inspecting their home in the eastern neighborhood of the town survived after being subjected to direct gunfire by a Zionist force advancing from the border site of “Al-Abbad.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army reopened the road between the towns of Hula and Markaba for military vehicle access, two days after occupying forces had blocked it by placing metal wires and rocks in the middle of the road.

It is worth noting that the road remains closed to civilian traffic due to the establishment of a new occupying forces’ military site near the road, inside the Lebanese territory, coinciding with the deployment of Merkava tanks in the same area.