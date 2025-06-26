Attack on Pro- “Israel” Demonstration in Colorado Leaves Six Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Six people were injured on Sunday after a 45-year-old man shouted "free Palestine" and threw incendiary devices into a crowd during a pro-"Israel" demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Denver Field Office, Mark Michalek, stated that six individuals, aged between 67 and 88, were transported to hospitals. At least one was reported to be in critical condition.

Michalek claimed that as a result of these preliminary facts, it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of political violence.

The suspect was identified as Mohamed Soliman, who was hospitalized shortly after the incident. Authorities have not disclosed his motive beyond the initial statements.

FBI Director Kash Patel referred to the event as a political violence, while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it appeared to be a hate crime. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn confirmed that authorities believe Soliman acted alone.

The incident occurred at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular pedestrian shopping area near the University of Colorado. The demonstration was organized by the Run for Their Lives group, a group that holds weekly runs in support of "Israel" and "Israeli" captives in Gaza.

"Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posted on X, calling the incident a "terrible antisemitic attack" and describing it as "pure antisemitism".

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed Saar's claims, calling it an antisemitic act, and urged for national unity against hate crimes.

This comes as defiance of the "Israeli" genocide mounts in the United States, particularly amid strong government support for the "Israeli" occupation as it intensifies its war on the Gaza Strip.