Lavrov, Rubio Discuss Ukrainian Attacks on Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the phone on Sunday. The two sides discussed the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul and recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

This comes as two bridges collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk border regions, leading to at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries. The incidents were caused by sabotage, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Later that same day, drones targeted military airfields in Murmansk Region in the country’s north, Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in western Russia, Irkutsk Region in Siberia, and Amur Region in the Far East.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio “expressed sincere condolences on the civilian casualties resulting from the bombings of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on June 1.”

Lavrov said the attacks would be thoroughly investigated and “the results will be published in the very near future.”

“The guilty parties will be identified and will inevitably face deserved punishment.”

Lavrov and Rubio also “exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” including the upcoming Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul scheduled for June 2.

In parallel, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that Rubio “reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”