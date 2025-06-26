Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem Commemorating Imam Khomeini’s Passing: We Live with Hope in the Triumph of Truth Over Falsehood

folder_openLebanon access_time 24 days ago
By Al-Ahed News

On the occasion of the anniversary of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s passing, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stated:

“We live in the radiance of the pure Muhammedan Islam. We live with faith, purity, morality and the rejection of injustice, occupation and subjugation.”

Hi Eminence continued, “We live with hope in the triumph of truth over falsehood, after this divinely guided leader succeeded in transitioning Iran from the tyranny of the Shah and the arrogance of America, to the realm of an independent and dignified Islamic Republic—one that supports the oppressed around the world, especially the resistance for the liberation of Palestine and the holy Al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’]”.

Iran Lebanon Palestine SheikhNaimQassem ImamKhomeini IslamicRevolution

Comments

