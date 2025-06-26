War on Hospitals: “Israel” Destroys North Gaza’s Only Dialysis Center

By Staff, Agencies

The 'Israeli' occupying forces [IOF] has completely demolished the Noura al-Kaabi dialysis center, the only medical facility providing kidney dialysis to Palestinian patients in the northern Gaza Strip.

In an X post on Sunday, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry Muneer al-Boursh shared images of the bombed-out center in the city of Beit Lahiya.

He said the healthcare facility had been providing vital care to more than 160 kidney failure patients despite severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies.

The center, which is part of the Indonesian hospital, had been renovated and reopened just weeks ago after a previous “Israeli” assault.

The Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that the "Israeli" attack on the Noura al-Kaabi dialysis center is “a death sentence for hundreds of patients,” whose health is “at risk of catastrophic and irreversible collapse.”

Over the course of "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza, 41 percent of kidney failure patients in Gaza have lost their lives after being denied access to dialysis centers amid the destruction of healthcare facilities, it added.

Also on Sunday, the director of the Al-Shifa hospital said five cancer patients lose their lives daily in their homes in the Gaza Strip due to the lack of medical care caused by "Israel’s" brutal onslaught and siege.

Gaza hospitals are suffering from a shortage of clean water, even in kidney dialysis units, the Palestinian Safa news agency quoted Mohammed Abu Salmiya as saying.

“We are losing many patients and wounded due to the shortage of blood units,” he said.