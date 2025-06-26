- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Doomsday: The Coming Russian Terror
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 24 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Abir Qanso
The Sarmat [RS-28], dubbed “Doomsday” in Russia and “Satan” in the West, is a next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] with a nuclear payload of up to 10 tons.
Comments
- Related News