In Egypt, Iran FM Calls for Muslims ‘Collective Action’ to Stop ’Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have called on Muslim countries to take “collective and effective” measures to end "Israel’s" crimes in Gaza and the regime’s expansionism and occupation in Lebanon and Syria.

Araghchi, who is in Egypt’s capital of Cairo at the first leg of a two-nation trip, made the remark in a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday.

He said the oppressed people of Palestine in Gaza are suffering a “painful” situation as the 'Israeli' entity continues its genocidal war in the besieged Strip.

Since October 7, 2023 when the "Israeli" entity began its genocidal war in Gaza, more than 54,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 124,100 others injured, most of whom are children and women.

Araghchi further hailed “useful and constructive” consultations and cooperation between the two “important” countries of Iran and Egypt about the ongoing sensitive developments in the region, saying both sides should proceed with interaction.

The Egyptian president, for his part, said his country has made efforts to stop "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

Sisi added that Egypt’s stance is based on controlling and preventing the escalation of tensions and establishing peace in the region as well as safeguarding the interests of Muslim nations.

He called for the continuation of close consultation between the two countries and the development of bilateral relations based on common interests and respect.

The Iranian foreign minister and Egyptian president also discussed indirect talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi arrived in Cairo Sunday night and plans to travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.