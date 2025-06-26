- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Emirates Airlines Set to Restart Flights to Damascus in Mid-July
By Staff, Agencies
Emirates Airlines announced Monday the resumption of flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus, starting from July 16.
Emirates will initially operate three weekly flights to Damascus, with plans to increase to four flights per week starting August 2, 2025.
The airline will then further expand service to daily flights beginning October 26, 2025.
Earlier this week, the CEO of Saudi budget carrier Adel Airlines said the company could launch flights to Syria as early as July.
The Saudi airline is one of just a handful of foreign carriers to resume flights to Damascus as sanctions on Syria ease.
A Flydubai spokesperson confirmed to RIA Novosti on April 16 that the airline is preparing to restart flights to Syria.
This follows media reports on Monday which indicated the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority would soon reinstate flight permissions to the country.
This comes amid a wider support campaign for Syria, with Gulf countries providing aid to the new Syrian government following the lifting of US sanctions as well as plans by the EU to lift economic restrictions.
Comments
- Related News