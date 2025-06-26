Yemeni Forces Carry Out New Ballistic Missile Strike on “Ben Gurion” Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed forces [YAF] carried out a fresh retaliatory operation against "Israel" in response to the occupying entity’s genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The YAF said in a statement on Monday night that they carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a "Zulfiqar" ballistic missile.

“The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, forcing four million Zionists to flee to shelters and halting air traffic at the airport,” it added.

The YAF said they are closely monitoring the developments in Gaza, standing in reverence and respect for the sacrifices of its steadfast people.

“They extend their Arab and Islamic jihadist military salute to the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades, and to all the heroic mujahideen in all factions who defend the nation when everyone else has abandoned them,” the forces said.

The statement added that the YAF will continue their anti-Zionist operations until the aggression against Gaza stops, and its siege is lifted.

The YAF carries out almost daily operations against "Israel", striking targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hours before, the "Israeli" occupying forces [IOF] said a ballistic missile from Yemen had triggered sirens across the "Israeli"-occupied territories.

The IOF announced in a statement that air raid sirens were activated in the central part, the al-Quds area, several illegal West Bank settlements, as well as some areas in the southern sector of the occupied lands on Monday evening.

The IOF claimed that its anti-air missile systems “intercepted” the projectile.

The YAF have declared they will not stop their assaults unless "Israel" ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.