“Israeli” Forces Killed, Injured in Jabalia Ambush Amid Gaza Battles

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported on Monday evening that several "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] were killed and injured in a serious security incident in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

According to initial reports, an "Israeli" military Humvee was struck with an anti-tank missile, resulting in at least two fatalities and multiple injuries.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing confrontation in the area, with "Israeli" media describing it as part of a broader "ongoing event" involving heavy resistance engagement.

Attempts by occupation forces to evacuate the dead and wounded were reportedly thwarted by intense gunfire, further escalating the confrontation.

In an official statement, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, confirmed their fighters were involved in point-blank engagement with IOF east of the Jabalia refugee camp, asserting that they inflicted direct casualties on the advancing forces.

"Our fighters are engaged in fierce close-range clashes with occupation soldiers, inflicting casualties east of Jabalia refugee camp," the statement read.

The Jabalia ambush comes amid a broader intensification of Palestinian resistance operations across the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, announced that its fighters had targeted an "Israeli" D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin-105 anti-armor RPG in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation took place on Sunday in the area of Qizan al-Najjar, south of Khan Younis, amid an ongoing series of ambushes and confrontations against the IOF inside the besieged territory.

This latest strike comes just days after al-Qassam fighters successfully executed a well-coordinated ambush against an infantry unit of IOF in the “Atatara” area of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

According to a military communiqué, resistance fighters engaged the "Israeli" unit from point-blank range with light weapons after luring them into a carefully laid ambush on May 27.

The group reported that several "Israeli" forces were killed and wounded in the operation before the fighters safely returned from the combat zone.

Since the resumption of the "Israeli" occupation’s ground invasion on March 18, Palestinian resistance factions across the Strip have intensified their guerrilla-style operations, including ambushes and booby traps, inflicting mounting casualties among IOF operating deep inside Gaza.