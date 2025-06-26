UN Chief Demands Probe After “Israel” Claim Lives of 75 Starving Palestinians in 6 Days

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupying forces [IOF] have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those martyred whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The IOF has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its forces fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians lost their lives and at least 35 wounded when IOF opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], which "Israel" and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been martyred and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

The IOF opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning.

According to reports, “This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

"Israeli" snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's targeting came hours after IOF shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-"Israeli" food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that "Israeli" forces opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by "Israel" and the US.

“This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment by 'Israel'," he said.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing "Israel" of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC], Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.