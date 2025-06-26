Macron Stolen in Paris

By Staff, Agencies

Activists from the Greenpeace environmental pressure group have stolen a wax statue of President Emmanuel Macron from Paris’ Grevin Museum and placed it outside the Russian Embassy, in a protest against what they claimed to be the French leader’s insufficient support for Ukraine.

France has been a major supporter of Kiev since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, as well as one of the primary proponents of the idea to deploy a military force into Ukraine – which has been repeatedly put forward by Macron.

Paris also cut most economic ties and has consistently pushed for harsher sanctions against Moscow. Nevertheless, Greenpeace France’s executive director, Jean-Francois Julliard, accused the French leader of “playing a double game,” following the group’s stunt on Monday.

Three Greenpeace members entered the Grevin Museum posing as tourists on Monday morning.

The members disguised themselves as staff, swiftly removed the €40,000 wax figure of Macron, and transported it to the Russian Embassy in Paris, all while filming the stunt.

The protesters displayed the statue alongside banners criticizing France’s ongoing imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and fertilizers. The eco-activists claimed in a statement that they “borrowed” the statue and planned to return it.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told Politico that an investigation has been opened into “theft to the detriment of the museum,” but no arrests have been reported. The Grevin Museum has not officially commented on the incident.

Russia designated Greenpeace International as an ‘undesirable organization’ in May 2023, citing the group’s record of pushing political agendas and meddling in domestic affairs with the goal of causing economic damage.