Trump Contradicts Witkoff: No Enrichment in Iran Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States would not allow Iran to enrich uranium under any future nuclear agreement, taking a public stance that directly contradicts a proposal reportedly presented to Tehran by his own envoy.

The hardline claim, made via Trump’s Truth Social account, highlights a growing discrepancy between the administration’s political messaging and its behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

In his post, Trump wrote, "The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!"

His comment reinforces long-standing demands made by key members of his team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom have publicly insisted on a zero-enrichment policy as the foundation of any nuclear accord.

Rubio’s nuclear policy statements have consistently reflected this uncompromising view.

However, two sources with direct knowledge of the Trump team's negotiations told Axios that Witkoff’s actual proposal to Iran, delivered on Saturday, includes provisions allowing limited low-grade uranium enrichment for a still-undefined period.

It also stops short of demanding the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Steve Witkoff's Iran proposal, if accurately reported, would amount to a significant softening of the administration’s publicly stated red lines.

Despite the contrast, the White House did not deny the reported terms of the proposal. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that "out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media."

The revelation has already drawn criticism from Iran hawks in Washington and from officials within the "Israeli" occupying entity, who view any tolerance for enrichment as a dangerous concession.

Meanwhile, Iran has not officially responded to the specifics of the reported proposal but reiterated that it would reject any agreement that curtails its right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

Iranian officials have also expressed frustration over the ambiguity surrounding sanctions relief, a component the current US offer reportedly fails to address with any clarity.

As Iran pushes for firm commitments on lifting US sanctions, its demands reflect deep skepticism toward US intentions and long-term compliance.

The Trump-Iran nuclear deal strategy, as it currently unfolds, appears increasingly defined by contradiction. While Trump’s public declarations emphasize absolute prohibitions, his negotiating team appears willing to make key concessions.