A Palestinian Teenager was Martyred after Being Shot by IOF near Ramallah

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have shot a Palestinian teenager in the central sector of the West Bank, resulting in the loss of life, as tensions run high across the occupied territory due to the "Israeli" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The shooting, which was announced on Monday evening, occurred in the town of Sinjil, located 15.5 kilometers [9.6 miles] northeast of Ramallah, as IOF stormed a local neighborhood.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing a statement by Sinjil Municipality, reported that the 15-year-old Fuad Yusef Abdulkarim Fuqaha sustained grave gunshot wounds as confrontations broke out in the northern side of the town.

The municipality added that Fuqaha succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards, and his body is still being withheld by the IOF.

Elsewhere in Beit Furik town southeast of Nablus, another Palestinian teenager sustained injuries from "Israeli" forces gunfire.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] stated that its crew members provided first aid treatment to a 17-year-old teenager, who had suffered gunshot wounds in the course of confrontations in the town.

The developments come amid reports that the IOF demolished 33 Palestinian structures in the occupied East Al-Quds last month, marking a record number this year.

"Israeli" so-called rights group "Ir Amim" said in a statement on Monday that the demolished buildings included 16 residential units, and 17 non-residential structures.

The demolitions brought the number of Palestinian buildings razed by "Israel" in the occupied city to 93, including 53 residential structures and 40 non-residential buildings, the organization said.

Figures released by the "Israeli" group showed that 23 buildings were demolished in January, 15 in February, 14 in March, and 8 in April.

"Israel" frequently uses the pretext of insufficient construction permits to destroy Palestinian residences, although only a limited quantity of permits is granted to Palestinians in East al-Quds each year.