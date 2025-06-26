- Home
Erdogan Offers to Host Putin-Zelensky-Trump Peace Summit in Turkey
By Staff, Agencies
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his offer on Monday to mediate a high-level peace summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.
Speaking after direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “My greatest wish is to bring both Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara—and even Mr. Trump, if he agrees.”
Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s readiness to take proactive steps to facilitate such a landmark meeting, highlighting the symbolic significance of Monday’s dialogue despite recent escalation. Over the weekend, Ukraine launched a major drone attack targeting Russian strategic bombers far inside Russian territory, a move seen as one of Kiev most daring operations to date.
Despite the tensions, Erdogan praised the fact that the meeting occurred at all, calling it “magnificent.” The Istanbul talks, which lasted just over an hour, resulted in an agreement to exchange seriously wounded prisoners of war, young detainees under 25, and the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers, according to Ukrainian officials.
“These numbers from both sides show how meaningful these Istanbul meetings are,” Erdogan said. “And we are proud to have made this possible.”
