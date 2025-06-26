New Research Links Exercise to Lower Colon Cancer Recurrence

By Staff, Agencies

A groundbreaking study involving 889 colon cancer patients has revealed that regular, personalized exercise can significantly improve survival rates after treatment.

Conducted over three years, the trial followed patients after chemotherapy, dividing them into two groups: one engaged in a structured exercise program, and the other received only standard health education materials.

Colon cancer, also called colorectal or bowel cancer, affects the large intestine and is projected to reach 3.2 million new global cases by 2040, according to Science Direct.

The trial showed that five years post-treatment, 80% of patients in the exercise group remained cancer-free, compared to 74% in the education-only group. At the eight-year mark, overall survival in the exercise group reached 90%.

Professor Vicky Coyle, the UK lead researcher, emphasized that the program was tailored to individual preferences—ranging from brisk walks to swimming and circuit training. “Our study gives clear, encouraging evidence that physical activity can reduce the risk of cancer returning for some people with colon cancer,” she said, calling for exercise to be included in treatment plans.

Margaret Tubridy, a 69-year-old participant from North Belfast, credited the trial for improving her strength, fitness, and mental well-being. “I never thought at 69 years of age I would be able to do all of this – I am chuffed to bits,” she said.