Iran, Egypt Call for Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza, Entry of Humanitarian Aid

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for the establishment of an “immediate and sustainable” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Araghchi, who was in Egypt’s capital of Cairo at the first leg of a two-nation regional trip, made the remark in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Monday.

He commended efforts by Egypt and Qatar to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, saying, “Iran supports any ceasefire [agreement] that the people in Gaza support.”

"We hope that an immediate and sustainable ceasefire will be established [in Gaza] as soon as possible, prisoners [captives] will be exchanged and humanitarian aid will enter Gaza. We wish our friends in Egypt will achieve success in their efforts in this regard,” the top Iranian diplomat went on saying.

Araghchi said there is no obstacle to the improvement of ties between Iran and Egypt, adding that the two countries play an important role in establishing peace and security in the region.

He voiced Tehran’s willingness to improve relations with Cairo and emphasized that the two sides’ officials currently have “good trust” and “more willing than ever” to expand mutual ties.

"The path to developing relations between the two countries is more open than ever. We agreed to expand tourism between the two countries,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Araghchi said the two countries have managed to increase cooperation on regional issues within international organizations, noting that Tehran and Cairo agreed to continue constant political dialogue and consultations and increase the volume of trade exchanges.

Araghchi also pointed to indirect talks between Iran and the United States and said Tehran will sign no agreement with Washington if its enrichment right is not observed.

The foreign minister said Iran will soon give an “appropriate response” to elements of a US proposal received via Oman.

"This response will be based on the Iranian nation’s positions and principles and will uphold the rights of the Iranian people.”

According to reports, the US proposal calls for Iran to cease all uranium enrichment activities and instead be part of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power.

The top Iranian negotiator said enrichment based on international treaties is the country’s right and no one can deprive Tehran of this right, adding, “We do not accept any demand that contradict the rights of the Iranian people."

He reiterated Iran’s main demand in the negotiations with the US, which is the termination of all cruel sanctions.

"Iran's nuclear program is peaceful. We have complete confidence in the peaceful nature of our nuclear program and are ready to convey this assurance and trust to the other side as we have nothing to hide.”

Araghchi also warned the European countries against the possibility of invoking the so-called snapback mechanism, expressing hope that the Europeans will not “make the mistake.”

"This policy will be wrong and will add to the existing crises,” he explained, expressing confidence that issues can be solved through diplomacy.

The so-called snapback mechanism allows for the return of anti-Iran sanctions that were suspended under the JCPOA.