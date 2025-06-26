Araghchi Reaffirms Iran’s Support for Lebanon During Beirut Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Lebanon in the face of ongoing "Israeli" aggression, emphasizing Tehran’s strong commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking during a press conference at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, Araghchi affirmed that Iran has "always supported Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity throughout all stages, and we continue to do so during the current difficult circumstances."

Araghchi further highlighted the historic and deeply rooted ties between the Islamic Republic and Lebanon, noting that the relationship is based on mutual respect. "We are determined to further develop these relations," he added.

The visit comes as part of a regional trip aimed at bolstering Iran's ties with regional actors.

Yesterday, Araghchi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo and expressed satisfaction with the increasing communication and official exchanges between the two nations over recent months.

He further emphasized the importance of collective and effective action by Islamic countries to deter the occupation and prevent further crimes in Gaza, as well as the escalation of aggression into Lebanon and Syria.

Highlighting the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip, Araghchi noted that the Palestinian people are enduring suffering as a result of ongoing mass massacres perpetrated by the "Israeli" occupation.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to sustained coordination and bilateral engagement with Iran, emphasizing the foundation of shared interests and mutual respect.

El-Sisi stated that there are efforts to end the genocide and killing of Palestinians in Gaza, reiterating Egypt's position in favor of de-escalating tensions across the region to achieve stability.