Ex-Biden Official Who Defended ’Israel’ Now Confirms Entity Committed War Crimes in Gaza

folder_openUnited States access_time 23 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

A senior official in former US president Joe Biden's administration has admitted that the "Israeli" entity "without a doubt" committed war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip but said he had to defend the illegal entity on behalf of the American government.

Matthew Miller, former US State Department spokesperson (2023–end of Biden’s term), revealed in a Sky News UK podcast interview that there were internal disagreements, tensions, and challenges within the Biden administration.

When asked about his view regrading "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza, the former spokesman said, "I don't think it's genocide, but I think it is without a doubt true that "Israel" has committed war crimes."

Challenged on why he had not made such points while working in the administration, he said, “When you're at the [State Department press briefing] podium, you're not expressing your personal opinion. You're expressing the conclusions of the United States government.”

Miller went on to say, "Look, one of the things about being a spokesperson is you're not a spokesperson for yourself.

The former State Department spokesperson also said the Biden administration "should have been tougher" on "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and put him under more pressure to accept a ceasefire proposal sooner.

gaza genocide white house spokesman UnitedStates IsraelCrimes

