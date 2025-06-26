Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Spain Cancels $325M ’Israeli’ Anti-Tank Missile Deal

Spain Cancels $325M ’Israeli’ Anti-Tank Missile Deal
folder_openEurope... access_time 23 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Spain has canceled another arms deal with "Israel" while Madrid is calling for international sanctions on the zionist entity as Spain doubles down on its boycott of "Israel" for its genocide in Gaza.

The Spanish Defense Ministry has decided against proceeding with its planned $325 million (NIS 1.15 billion) purchase of Spike anti-tank missiles from Rafael.

This marked another escalation in the diplomatic tensions between Spain and "Israel", according to a report by the Ara daily newspaper.

Rafael responded to the reports by stating that it had not been officially notified of any cancellation regarding the deal.

Spain has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine in light of the genocidal "Israeli" war on Gaza, calling for action and the recognition of a Palestinian state, while boycotting "Israel".

 

boycott spain rafael IsraelCrimes

Comments

  1. Related News
Spain Cancels $325M ’Israeli’ Anti-Tank Missile Deal

Spain Cancels $325M ’Israeli’ Anti-Tank Missile Deal

23 days ago
Erdogan Offers to Host Putin-Zelensky-Trump Peace Summit in Turkey

Erdogan Offers to Host Putin-Zelensky-Trump Peace Summit in Turkey

23 days ago
Macron Stolen in Paris

Macron Stolen in Paris

23 days ago
Doomsday: The Coming Russian Terror

Doomsday: The Coming Russian Terror

24 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 06:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot