Spain Cancels $325M ’Israeli’ Anti-Tank Missile Deal
By Staff, Agencies
Spain has canceled another arms deal with "Israel" while Madrid is calling for international sanctions on the zionist entity as Spain doubles down on its boycott of "Israel" for its genocide in Gaza.
The Spanish Defense Ministry has decided against proceeding with its planned $325 million (NIS 1.15 billion) purchase of Spike anti-tank missiles from Rafael.
This marked another escalation in the diplomatic tensions between Spain and "Israel", according to a report by the Ara daily newspaper.
Rafael responded to the reports by stating that it had not been officially notified of any cancellation regarding the deal.
Spain has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine in light of the genocidal "Israeli" war on Gaza, calling for action and the recognition of a Palestinian state, while boycotting "Israel".
