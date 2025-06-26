Please Wait...

Top US Diplomat Back on ‘Visa Revocation’ Rant After Colorado Incident

folder_openUnited States access_time 23 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US secretary of state has threatened people not aligning with the country’s staunch pro-"Israeli" support with visa revocations, using an incident involving a pro-Israeli march as an excuse.

Posting on X on Monday, Marco Rubio pointed to the Sunday incident in Boulder, Colorado, where a man who had reportedly overstayed his visa allegedly threw an incendiary device into the rally.

"In light of yesterday’s horrific attack, all terrorists, their family members, and terrorist sympathizers here on a visa should know that under the [Donald] Trump Administration we will find you, revoke your visa, and deport you," he wrote.

The official has made visa revocation for individuals he labels as “terrorist sympathizers,” a central part of his agenda since taking office in January.

He has targeted those protesting the "Israeli" entity’s actions in Gaza and others labeled by U.S. officials as “China sympathizers.”

Observers note how the official’s rhetoric aligns with broader immigration policies being enforced by the incumbent administration.

The administration has taken increasingly aggressive measures against both student and visitor visa holders, especially those perceived as critical of US foreign policy or sympathetic towards Palestinians.

Last week, Rubio announced the administration would start "aggressively revoking visas for Chinese students," especially those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or studying sensitive fields.

