Pentagon Plans to Add Greenland to Its Northern Command Zone

By Staff, Agencies

The US War Department is reportedly planning to incorporate Greenland into the operational zone of the US Northern Command [NORTHCOM], according to sources cited by Politico.

Greenland may soon be removed from the US European Command’s [EUCOM] zone of responsibility, with the decision potentially happening as early as this week, a move that could lead to objections from Denmark and other NATO allies, according to the Politico report.

A source familiar with the matter explained that while the decision aligns logically with geographical considerations, it could raise political concerns in Europe, while another source indicated that the US had not informed the Danish government about its intentions.

The report noted that since the Northern Command oversees the defense of North America, transferring jurisdiction over Greenland could potentially enable the US to expand its Golden Dome missile defense shield by installing additional radars on the island.

This follows a May 7 report by the Wall Street Journal, which detailed how the United States is stepping up its intelligence efforts in Greenland, as Trump continues to ogle the island for his own taking.