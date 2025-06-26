Yemeni Armed Forces: Ben Gurion Airport Hit with Palestine-2 Hypersonic Missile

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement claiming responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile—“Palestine-2”—at Ben Gurion Airport near the occupied city of Yafa, as part of ongoing operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The statement reports that the strike disrupted airport activity, forced “Israeli” settlers into shelters and prevented a US military cargo plane from landing for a second day.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces