Yemeni Armed Forces: Ben Gurion Airport Hit with Palestine-2 Hypersonic Missile
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement claiming responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile—“Palestine-2”—at Ben Gurion Airport near the occupied city of Yafa, as part of ongoing operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The statement reports that the strike disrupted airport activity, forced “Israeli” settlers into shelters and prevented a US military cargo plane from landing for a second day.
Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes being perpetrated by the “Israeli” against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:
The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting “Lod” [Ben Gurion] Airport south of the occupied city of Yafa [“Jaffa”] using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the “Palestine-2” type.
By the grace of God, the operation was a success – causing millions of the occupying Zionists to flee to bomb shelters, halting airport activity and preventing a US military cargo plane from landing at “Lod” Airport for the second day in a row.
Our great Yemeni people stand firmly on the side of truth, striving in the path of Allah and fulfilling their religious, moral and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed people of Palestine and all the nations of the Arab and Islamic Ummah. We reject submission and surrender and will not back down, regardless of the consequences.
The criminal enemy will find nothing from resilient, steadfast Yemen except more missiles and drones — a firm rejection of the genocide, a stand for Palestinian rights, and a defense of the oppressed, patient and defiant people of Gaza, the land of dignity, pride, and honor. It is also an expression of unwavering support for the brave resistance fighters there — may God protect and guide them.
Yemen has chosen not to remain a passive observer in the face of the crimes, siege, and extermination unfolding in Gaza. With God's help and reliance on Him, Yemen will continue to escalate and expand its military operations until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.
Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.
Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.
Sanaa – 7 Dhu al-Hijjah1446 AH
Corresponding to June 3, 2025
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
