“Israel” Bombards Syria After Projectile Launches

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military launched a series of airstrikes on southern Syria on Tuesday, claiming it targeted weapons belonging to the Syrian government in retaliation for two projectiles it said were fired from Syrian territory. The identity of those responsible for the launches remains unclear.

Syrian state media and local security sources confirmed that "Israeli" warplanes struck several locations in the Damascus countryside as well as in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces. These were the most significant attacks in nearly a month.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, however, stated that the reports of launches toward "Israel" have not yet been verified, emphasizing that Syria does not intend to pose a threat to any party in the region. It warned that various actors might be seeking to destabilize the region for their own benefit.

Despite these statements, "Israeli" War Minister Israel Katz placed direct blame on Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, vowing a full response.

Local reports from southern Syria noted that "Israeli" mortars struck the Wadi Yarmouk area near the border with the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights, an area already suffering from tensions and military incursions. Residents have reportedly been denied access to agricultural lands due to the ongoing military presence.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the "Martyr Muhammad Deif Brigades" claimed responsibility for the projectile fire, referencing the late Hamas military commander assassinated by "Israel" in 2024. While the claim has not been independently verified, several Arab and Palestinian outlets have circulated it.

Adding to the regional flare-up, “Israel” reported intercepting a ballistic missile launched from Yemen. Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance announced they had targeted the city of Yafa [“Jaffa”] in solidarity with Palestinians amid “Israel’s” continued genocidal war on Gaza.

The Ansarullah have consistently vowed to strike deep into “Israeli” territory as part of their firm support for the Palestinian Cause.

“Israel” has long maintained a campaign of aerial aggression in Syria, destroying key military infrastructure and occupying the Golan Heights since the 1967 war. The occupation expanded following the 2023 ouster of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Tel Aviv justifies these moves by claiming security concerns, though critics argue the actions serve broader expansionist ambitions.