Bibi Weighs Firing Edelstein amid Haredi Draft Law Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering removing Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and War Committee, over his firm opposition to the so-called Haredi draft exemption law.

The proposed law would exempt ultra-Orthodox Jews, commonly referred to as Haredim, from mandatory military service.

According to "Israel’s" Channel 11, pressure is mounting from Haredi parties and leading rabbis, who have signaled that failure to pass the exemption law could lead to a push for dissolving the government, placing Netanyahu’s ruling coalition under serious strain.

Though Netanyahu’s office has denied plans to dismiss Edelstein, political sources suggest his inner circle is actively evaluating the strategic implications of such a move, especially as Haredi demands for swift legislative action grow more urgent.

The “United Torah Judaism” bloc, a key Haredi faction, boycotted a recent Knesset meeting focused on the draft law. The bloc stated that Edelstein “refuses to compromise, making attendance pointless.” The boycott underscores the rising tensions between secular and religious factions within the coalition.

Senior Haredi rabbis reportedly convened to assess whether they should continue backing the current government. While they have not called for immediate action, their patience appears limited.

Moshe [Motty] Babchik, a senior figure within the “Agudat Yisrael” party and close to the influential “Gur Rebbe”, reportedly met with opposition leader Benny Gantz to explore options for dissolving the Knesset.

Sources indicate that some Haredi lawmakers may consider cooperating with the opposition if the exemption law is delayed or blocked.

This political maneuvering signals a potential alliance between discontented religious parties and opposition forces, further threatening the stability of Netanyahu’s coalition.

Meanwhile, the so-called “Israel’s” Supreme Court has reiterated the legal requirement to apply military conscription laws equitably across all social groups. This judicial stance has intensified pressure on Netanyahu from both the military and legal establishments, even as his Haredi allies threaten to leave the government if draft evasion arrests continue.