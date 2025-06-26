Imam Khamenei: Iran Will Never Yield to US Pressure, Nuclear Rights Are Non-Negotiable

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

In a landmark speech marking the 36th anniversary of the passing of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini [may God bless his soul], Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a powerful message emphasizing resistance, national sovereignty, and unwavering support for the oppressed—particularly the people of Gaza.

Imam Khamenei began by honoring the memory of the Islamic Republic’s founder, saying, “I extend my heartfelt salutations to the pure soul of Imam Khomeini and ask the Almighty to elevate his status.” This invocation set the tone for a speech grounded in revolutionary principles and deep spiritual legacy.

Reaffirming Iran’s strategic direction, he stressed that “the Islamic Republic is steadfast in its course and will persist in building strength across all fields.” Despite mounting pressures, he said, Iran remains undeterred.

He accused global hegemonic powers—“most notably the US and the Zionist entity”—of orchestrating continuous plots against Iran. “We’ve faced more than a thousand conspiracies, and many of them have already been effectively countered,” he stated, reinforcing the message of Iranian vigilance and resilience.

Clarifying Iran’s definition of independence, Imam Khamenei explained, “True national sovereignty doesn’t mean isolation—it means relying on our own capacity and refusing to submit to external dictates while engaging constructively with neighbors and the world.”

Addressing the Palestinian Cause, he connected global opposition to Zionism with the revolutionary legacy of Imam Khomeini, noting that “the surge in worldwide resistance to Zionism is one of the enduring results of the Islamic Revolution.” He went on to assert that “the steady decline of America’s influence on the world stage is a direct consequence of Imam Khomeini’s revolutionary movement.”

Imam Khamenei placed resistance at the heart of Iran’s identity, stating, “To resist means to take a stand against superpowers—to refuse to kneel before their arrogance or threats.” He cited Iran’s military readiness as evidence of this principle in action: “Thanks to our continued development of defense capabilities, Iran today holds the top military position in the region.”

Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, he made it clear that this scientific achievement belongs to the nation. “Through the determination and expertise of our youth, we’ve succeeded in mastering the production of nuclear fuel,” he declared. “We are now among the few nations globally with this capability, and we’ve achieved it on our own terms.”

He sharply criticized recent Western negotiation proposals, saying, “What the Americans are suggesting is entirely incompatible with the reality of our strength. It contradicts our progress and seeks to undermine it.”

He emphasized that independence must be real and not rhetorical: “Being truly independent means not waiting for approval from the US. It means allowing our people—not foreign powers—to make national decisions.”

A central theme of the speech was the enduring revolutionary spirit. Imam Khamenei said, “The belief that ‘We can’—instilled in us by Imam Khomeini—is what has carried us forward. It is this very mindset that our enemies are desperate to erase.”

Defending Iran’s stance on uranium enrichment, he asserted, “Let it be clear—nuclear industries without enrichment are worthless. And we will never abandon our right to enrich uranium.” He added pointedly, “We’ve asked the Americans: what business is it of yours what the Iranian nation chooses to do with its nuclear capabilities? These decisions belong to us and us alone.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized Iran’s determination, saying, “No matter what they attempt, the US will not be able to dismantle our nuclear infrastructure.”

On regional and humanitarian issues, he delivered a sharp rebuke of the US and its allies, stating, “The US is deeply complicit in the bloodshed in Gaza. Its hands are stained with the suffering of the Palestinian people.” He called on the Islamic world to act decisively: “In the face of this genocide, there is no room for politeness, neutrality, or silence. The time for action is now.”

He condemned normalization with the Zionist entity, saying, “Any regime that chooses to normalize ties with ‘Israel’ has brought disgrace upon itself—an eternal shame that history will not forget.”

He warned that relying on the Zionist regime for regional stability is futile: “Security in West Asia cannot be built on a collapsing entity like ‘Israel.’ It is destined to fall—it is only a matter of time.”

Concluding his address, Imam Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s unshakable position: “Neither the US nor the Zionist regime will succeed in halting our nuclear progress. We are determined, and we will not retreat.”

The speech echoed the foundational values of the Islamic Revolution—resistance, self-reliance, and the defense of the oppressed—while signaling Iran’s resolve to face any external pressure head-on. It was a call to the nation, and to the broader Islamic world, to uphold dignity and reject domination in all its forms.