Loyal to the Pledge

Sheikh Qassem Receives Iranian FM Araghchi

folder_openLebanon access_time 22 days ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem met with the Iranian FM, Dr. Abbas Araghchi, in the presence of Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Mojtaba Amani.

The two sides discussed the current situation in the region. Dr. Araghchi emphasized the importance of strong bilateral relations with Lebanon and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting the country economically, politically, and socially—based on mutual respect and the desire to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Sheikh Qassem expressed his deep appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, its Leader Imam Khamenei, as well as the Iranian leadership and people, for their continued support of Lebanon and its Resistance.

He also highlighted Iran’s constructive role in the region and its backing of the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s progress, stability, sovereignty, and the liberation of its occupied territory.

 

Iran Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah abbas araghchi

