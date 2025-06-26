Trump’s Rant Revives Old Harvard Rejection Rumors Amid Feud with Elite University

By Staff, Agencies

Recent online speculation that Barron Trump was rejected from Harvard has reignited interest in long-standing rumors about his father Donald Trump’s own alleged rejection from the Ivy League school.

Instead of putting the chatter to rest, Trump appeared to fuel it further by responding to claims made by journalist Michael Wolff, who said Trump’s hostility toward Harvard stems from being denied admission.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump denied ever applying to Harvard and accused Wolff of spreading false information due to the failure of his book. “That story is totally FALSE. I never applied to Harvard,” Trump wrote, adding that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Despite the denial, Trump’s tone suggested the rumors still strike a nerve.

Wolff, speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, claimed Trump’s animosity toward elite academic institutions may stem from resentment, particularly toward Harvard. He suggested Trump has held a grudge for years. Host Joanna Coles noted the irony of many in Trump’s circle, like JD Vance, having Ivy League credentials, which only deepens the intrigue.

While Melania Trump reportedly intervened to shield Barron from Harvard rumor backlash, she has not done the same for Donald. Meanwhile, Harvard has pushed back hard against the president. Its president, Alan M. Garber, publicly condemned Trump’s administration for illegal actions against the university—highlighting funding freezes totaling over $3 billion, threats to international students, and investigations aimed at punishing the school for noncompliance.

Garber also addressed Trump's accusations that Harvard enables antisemitism, outlining the institution's ongoing efforts to counter such issues on campus.

In addition to Harvard leadership, political figures like Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch have voiced strong opposition to Trump’s tactics. Speaking to Boston 25 News, Lynch called the Trump administration a “disgrace” and warned that it could take decades to undo the damage caused by its policies and rhetoric.

Rather than settling the matter, Trump’s outburst has only given new life to old questions about his relationship with elite academia—especially Harvard.