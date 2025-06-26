Musk Blasts Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” as a “Disgusting Abomination”

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has intensified his public criticism of a major tax and spending bill backed by President Donald Trump, describing it as a “disgusting abomination” and a fiscal disaster. In a sharply worded post on X, Musk slammed the legislation, which aims to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and increase federal spending.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

The House narrowly passed the bill last month, with the Congressional Budget Office warning it could add $3.8 trillion to the national debt, which now exceeds $36 trillion. The Senate, controlled by Republicans aligned with Trump, is expected to consider a revised version of the bill in the coming weeks.

Musk’s comments follow the end of his short-lived role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE], an office Trump created to slash federal costs. Despite shaking up several agencies, Musk left the post without delivering the major budget cuts he had promised. He criticized the bill in an interview just before stepping down, saying it undermined DOGE’s mission.

Now, with fewer formal ties to the administration, Musk’s opposition has become more pointed. He warned that the bill would balloon the deficit to $2.5 trillion and place an unsustainable burden on American taxpayers.

The White House dismissed the tech mogul’s criticism. “The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, a key player in pushing the bill forward, defended the legislation and urged Musk to reconsider. “My hope is that as he has an opportunity to further assess what this bill actually does, he comes to a different conclusion,” Thune told reporters.

Despite growing backlash from fiscal conservatives like Musk, Trump and Republican leaders remain determined to see the bill passed — branding it as a pillar of the administration’s second-term economic agenda.