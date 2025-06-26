Yemen Celebrates Hypersonic Missile Strike on “Israel” as Milestone in Modern Warfare

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen has hailed its latest missile strike targeting a key “Israeli” airport as part of a historic shift in military strategy and regional balance, describing its escalating capabilities as “a new page in modern warfare”.

On Tuesday, Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi declared that the country had successfully “foiled the American aggression” and “ended the dominance of aircraft carriers.”

His comments referred to Yemen’s sustained naval campaign, which had forced the US to halt its direct military operations and pull its aircraft carriers from regional waters following repeated precision operations by Yemeni forces.

The United States, after failing to halt Yemen’s pro-Palestinian strikes on the “Israeli” entity, entered into a ceasefire with Sanaa early last month — an outcome celebrated by Yemen’s leadership as a victory for national resilience and strategic innovation.

Al-Atifi also emphasized that Yemen remains fully prepared to escalate its operations against “Israel”, which have included drone and missile strikes, a naval blockade targeting vessels headed for “Israeli” ports, and the enforcement of an aerial no-fly zone as of May 4. These measures are framed as a direct response to the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing war in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

“We are ready for further escalation against the Zionist entity, which will lead to a tightening of the siege and inflict greater losses on the enemy,” said the minister.

He highlighted Yemen’s ability to carry out sustained, round-the-clock operations using an expanding arsenal of missiles and drones capable of reaching deep into “Israeli” territory. Yemen’s latest hypersonic missile, believed to have targeted a key “Israeli” airport, marks a significant advancement in its technological reach.

Al-Atifi added that the conflict has accelerated the country’s defense innovation, allowing it to produce more advanced long-range missiles with enhanced precision and destructive power.

Yemen’s military leadership views these developments not just as tactical gains but as a strategic transformation — redefining the rules of engagement in a region long dominated by Western and “Israeli” military supremacy.